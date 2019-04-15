https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/education/article/Wichita-State-planning-celebration-of-life-to-13769404.php
Wichita State planning celebration of life to honor Bardo
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University is planning a public event to celebrate the life of its late president, John Bardo.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9 in the university's Shirley Beggs Ballroom of the Rhatigan Student Center.
The school says the program will include speakers and video presentations about Bardo's impact on Wichita State.
The hour-long program is part of a series of events honoring Bardo's life May 6 through 10.
Bardo, who was president since 2012, died March 12 after battling a chronic lung condition.
