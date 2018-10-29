https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/education/article/White-Mountains-Community-College-academic-center-13344464.php
White Mountains Community College academic center expands
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — The White Mountains Community College is celebrating an expansion.
Its North Conway Academic Center has a new science lab. It will offer courses such as human anatomy and physiology, microbiology, and human biology. A massage therapy program is heading to the center for the spring semester.
An open house was scheduled at the center Monday.
