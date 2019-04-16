West Virginia University health care job fair planned

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is holding a health care-related job fair.

The college on Monday announced that WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and University Healthcare Physicians will hold the fair on May 7 at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg.

Recruiters are looking to fill a wide-range of positions, including in the security department, nursing, housekeeping and more.

The school says they plan to screen, interview and make job offers to qualified candidates at the fair. Attendees are asked to bring resumes.