West Virginia State University honoring NASA mathematician

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — A statue honoring a West Virginia State University graduate depicted in the film "Hidden Figures" will be unveiled at a ceremony this weekend.

The life-sized bronze statue of NASA mathematician and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson will be unveiled during the ceremony Saturday on the campus quad in Institute. Johnson turns 100 on Sunday. The university says in a news release that astronaut Yvonne Cagle will be the keynote speaker at the free, public event.

Cagle escorted Johnson onto the stage of the Academy Awards in 2017.

Johnson's daughters, Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore, also will make remarks.

The university also is establishing an endowed scholarship in Johnson's name. The first two recipients will be announced during the ceremony.