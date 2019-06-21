West Virginia Senate to meet Monday on education bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate will return Monday to take up a sweeping education bill that would allow the state's first charter schools.

A Senate spokeswoman made the announcement Friday.

The wide-ranging GOP proposal would allow for a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023 then letting three more go up every three years after that.

The House of Delegates passed the bill earlier this week.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael has said he wants to pass the bill in its current form.

Teacher unions and Democrats have opposed efforts to install charters as a move driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools. Educators have protested against the bill.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has expressed support for the measure.