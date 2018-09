Striking teachers cheer as others march around the Tacoma School District Central Administration Building, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Tacoma, Wash. Teachers in the district have been on strike since last week.

Striking teachers cheer as others march around the Tacoma School District Central Administration Building, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Tacoma, Wash. Teachers in the district have been on strike since last week.

Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP