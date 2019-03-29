W.Va. elementary students to learn golf during phys ed class

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Elementary school students in a West Virginia county will start learning basic golf skills as part of their physical education classes.

The First Tee of West Virginia says in a news release that students at 17 schools in Mercer County will get golf instructions from physical education instructors.

Lesson plans will be provided by The First Tee National School Program, which helps students develop an appreciation for the personal and social values associated with golf. Funding will be provided by the Bluefield-based June Oblinger Shott Foundation.

Mercer Elementary School Principal Kelli Stanley says the skills learned through the program will promote lifelong physical fitness.

Two dozen other West Virginia counties already offer the program.