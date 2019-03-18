Voters decide new name for merged school district

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Voters in Vermont have decided a new name for an elementary school district that merged under the state's Act 46.

The Caledonian-Record reports about 60 voters decided unanimously Friday to rename the Orleans Central Union Elementary School District to the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District.

The new district and elected school board will take over governance of the existing schools on July 1.

The meeting to rename the district had been postponed as officials awaited a judge's ruling on whether to stop the forced merger.

The judge ruled in early March that school districts failed to meet the threshold to qualify for an injunction.

School districts have until July 1 to merge and become fully operational.

