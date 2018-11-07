VoteCast: New Hampshire voters say nation headed wrong way

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in New Hampshire said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

As voters cast ballots for governor and members of Congress in Tuesday's elections, AP VoteCast found that 6 in 10 New Hampshire voters said the country is on the wrong track, compared with around 4 in 10 who said the country is headed in the right direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and why in New Hampshire, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 138,000 voters and nonvoters — including 2,732 voters and 523 nonvoters in the state of New Hampshire — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Democrat Molly Kelly, a former state senator, is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Only two governors in the past 100 years have run for re-election and lost after a single term.

Kelly had an edge over Sununu among voters under 45 in the race for governor. Voters ages 45 and older modestly supported Sununu.

Voters without a college degree were more likely to support Sununu. By comparison, college graduates were divided.

Sununu has touted the state's strong economy and progress on the opioid crisis.

Kelly has often highlighted her background as a former single mother who put herself through college. She has criticized Sununu for calling paid family medical leave a "vacation," and says he cannot be counted on to protect women's reproductive rights.

Sununu, the son of a former governor and brother of a former U.S. senator, is currently the nation's youngest governor.

TOP ISSUE: HEALTH CARE

Health care was at the forefront of voters' minds: 1 in 4 named it as the most important issue facing the nation in this year's midterm elections. About 2 in 10 considered immigration or the economy the top issue, while around 1 in 10 named the environment or gun policy.

Brenda Quinn, 53, a psychotherapist from Hopkinton, New Hampshire, said protecting access to health care and gun control were among her top issues.

"There are reasonable accommodations that can be made while we still protect the Second Amendment," she said. "Research for many, many years has told us more guns equals more violence."

Quinn said she also was motivated by what is happening at the national level. She is an independent who supported John Kasich's presidential campaign in 2016.

"I'm an independent, but I probably leaned harder toward the Democratic vote than I ever have in my life. I'm just going that way because I need a sense of safety," she said.

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the nation's current economic outlook — about two-thirds said the nation's economy is good, compared with one-third who said it's not good.

TRUMP FACTOR

About 4 in 10 New Hampshire voters said they voted to express opposition to President Donald Trump. By comparison, 2 in 10 said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, while around 4 in 10 said Trump was not a reason for their vote.

A majority of voters in New Hampshire had negative views of Trump: 6 in 10 said they disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, while 4 in 10 said they approve of Trump.

Steve Barba, 72, of Concord, New Hampshire, said he's voted for candidates on both sides of the slate all his life. He chose not to cast a vote for governor at all this year. He said he likes Sununu, who's up for re-election, but "I've made a pledge to not vote for another Republican so long as Donald Trump is president."

CONGRESS

Trump has figured into the race to replace Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter in the 1st Congressional District. Republican Eddie Edwards went after Democrat Chris Pappas for wearing a T-shirt with the word "Resist" on it, saying it meant that Pappas would go to Washington only to oppose Trump's agenda. Pappas, who is gay, said he wore the shirt at a gay pride event and it was his way of showing opposition to federal policies that harm the LGBT community. Pappas has talked about restoring decency in Washington.

Republican state Rep. Steve Negron is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District.

STAYING AT HOME

In New Hampshire, 67 percent of registered voters who chose not to vote in the midterm election were younger than 45. A wide share of those who did not vote — 77 percent — did not have a college degree. About as many nonvoters were Democrats (27 percent) as Republicans (35 percent).

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 2,732 voters and 523 nonvoters in New Hampshire was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. It combines interviews in English or Spanish with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels. Participants in the probability-based portion of the survey were contacted by phone and mail, and had the opportunity to take the survey by phone or online. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast .

Associated Press writers Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, and Holly Ramer in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.