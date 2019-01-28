Virginia teachers protest low pay at Capitol rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia teachers are pressuring state lawmakers for pay raises and other increases in school funding.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters from around the state marched and rallied at the state Capitol on Monday to protest what they said was unfairly low pay and inadequate education spending.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said Virginia's teacher pay is lagging the national average and it's getting harder to recruit and retain quality teachers. He's proposed a pay raise among other spending measures. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled General Assembly also support greater education spending but haven't yet introduced their proposed budget plans.

Teachers in several other states and cities are planning rallies, marches and strikes for more education spending. It's part of nationwide movement that began last spring in West Virginia.