Virginia Tech hires former Wofford basketball coach Young

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has hired former Wofford men's basketball coach Mike Young to replace Buzz Williams.

The school announced the decision Sunday night. Young is scheduled to be formally introduced during a news conference Monday morning.

Young was 299-244 in 17 years at Wofford and was selected as the Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors four times, including this season. Young's Terriers went 30-5 and beat Seton Hall 84-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

Wofford made five NCAA Tournament appearances during the past 10 seasons under Young, and won the Southern Conference three times in that span.

The 55-year-old Young took over as Wofford's coach in 2002 after serving as an assistant for 13 seasons. He previously was an assistant at Radford for one season and for two at Emory and Henry, where he played four years of college ball.

Williams, the Hokies' coach for the past five years, left after this season to take the same position at Texas A&M. Virginia Tech made it to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25