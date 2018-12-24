Vermont top story of 2018: Gov. Scott signs gun restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The April signing by Republican Gov. Phil Scott of the state's first significant gun restrictions has been chosen by members of The Associated Press as the top Vermont story of 2018.

Scott's push for gun restrictions came after what police described as a near-miss school shooting. It led to legislation that raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and made it easier to take guns from people who pose a threat to others.

No. 2 story was the Vermont law that legalized recreational marijuana on July 1.

No. 3 was a tie between the candidacy of Christine Hallquist, the nation's first major party transgender gubernatorial candidate, and the resignation of Bennington state Rep. Kiah Morris, who was the only black woman in the legislature, who left office after receiving racist threats.