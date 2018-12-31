Vermont congressmen nominate 18 for military academies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's congressional delegation has nominated 18 high school students for positions at the nation's military academies.

The students come from all over the state and have received one or more nominations from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch. The Rutland Herald reports the nominations are for positions at the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

A ceremony was held Saturday in Montpelier to celebrate the nominations.

Academy candidates must be nominated by an authorized official to compete for admission, and many are nominated by a member of Congress.

