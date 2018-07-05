Vandals cause $100,000 in damage to Anchorage-area school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Vandals broke windows, smashed electronics and knocked holes in walls at an Anchorage-area elementary school, causing about $100,000 in damage, authorities said.

Anchorage police responded to an alarm at the Alpenglow Elementary School in Eagle River on Saturday night, finding extensive vandalism on the campus, the Alaska Star reported .

The vandals entered the school through two exterior windows they smashed. Once inside they wrecked at least 20 iPads, numerous computers, at least a dozen windows, an oven and other miscellaneous equipment. They also sprayed fire extinguishers and punched holes into walls.

"This just doesn't affect our school and our students, this affects the greater community," Principal Denise Demetree-Trombley said.

Office supplies and shattered glass were scattered across Demetree-Trombley's office. Damage was found in at least seven classrooms, the computer lab, the nurse's office and the main office.

"This takes valuable resources away from the children and I think that's the most frustrating thing," Demetree-Trombley said.

School security cameras recorded two or three vandals inside the school, said Darin Hargraves, the district's senior director of maintenance and operations. The Anchorage district is working with police to identify the suspects, he said.

More than a dozen teachers, volunteers and other district employees were helping clean up the mess Monday.

"As a community I think everyone's responded very positively," Hargraves said. "It's good to see people taking the time to mobilize."

The district plans to have the ransacked school repaired by the end of the month when the school holds registration, Hargraves said.