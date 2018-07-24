Vancouver schools to pay $325K in bus crash that hurt teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Officials say Vancouver Public Schools has agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a teenager struck by a district bus in 2014.

The Columbian reported Monday that the school district agreed to the payment last month.

Kelcie Huntley was crossing a street in Vancouver on Oct. 20, 2014, when she was hit by a school bus on her way to high school.

Court records say she suffered a broken nose and cheek, a fractured pelvis, and that she had to have back surgery.

She and her mother Alyxandria Bates sued the district in 2017, accusing the bus driver of negligence.

Huntley and Bates asked the district to pay Huntley's medical bills and for "mental anguish and emotional distress."

The district said the settlement will be paid by their insurance company and is not an "admission of liability or fault."

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com