Explosion reported at University of Nevada, Reno dorm

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police at University of Nevada, Reno say they're responding to a "utilities accident" following reports of an explosion at a dormitory.

Authorities said Friday that police officers and firefighters were on scene and advised people to stay away.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of a dormitory.