Utah students unhappy with response to racist stickers

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Students at a Utah university have expressed frustration at the administration's response to racist stickers and posters found at the school.

The Standard-Examiner reported Sunday that Weber State students are unhappy with the university's actions after material promoting white supremacy appeared March 30-31 on buildings and other structures around the Ogden campus.

The newspaper reports university President Brad Mortensen released a statement April 10, which students considered a long delay.

Some students say many people at the school about 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City were unaware because an alert about the stickers was not extensively communicated.

A university spokeswoman says staff removed the offensive material and sent a message about the event and invited students to share campus safety concerns on a student union white board.

