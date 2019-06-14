University vice president fired after sexual assault inquiry

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials with Grand Canyon University say one of the school's vice presidents has been fired.

The move was made after school officials learned of an investigation into a student's allegation of sexual assault when Roy Shick was at the University of Washington.

The Seattle Times reports a student claimed Shick assaulted her in a car in 2017 when he was the senior associate athletic director at Washington.

He resigned from the job in January 2018 before an investigation was concluded.

Shick was hired by Grand Canyon in November 2018 and a school spokesman says a routine background check didn't reveal any misconduct.

Grand Canyon placed Shick on administrative leave on June 7 while school officials conducted its own inquiry about the assault allegation.

Shick was fired last Sunday.