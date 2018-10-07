University still repairing student housing after Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Classes are set to resume at the University of North Carolina Wilmington following Hurricane Florence's destruction.

But the school is still trying to repair student housing ahead of Monday's start. That means hundreds of students are scrambling to find a place to stay on campus.

The Star-News in Wilmington reported Saturday that school officials were trying to find alternate housing options for students in hotels and short-term rentals around the city. But students were also urged to find a friend to stay with. Or they were sent to a gym where cots were being set up.

The university initially scheduled a move-in date of Sept. 29. But officials pushed that date back due to ongoing repairs.

University officials said they expect repairs to finish up early this week.

