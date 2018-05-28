University seeks to lease defunct golf course to developers

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi university is asking developers for ideas about what to do with the school's defunct golf course.

The Bolivar Commercial reports that Delta State University has issued a request for proposals, aiming to pick a developer sometime this summer.

The university closed the Derrall Foreman Golf Course in 2017, saying the course cost too much to operate in the face of state budget cuts. As the school was doing so, the Legislature enacted a law letting Delta State lease the land for up to 50 years. College Board trustees must approve any lease.

Uses allowed under the law include a conference center, hotel, houses, apartments and a par-three golf course. University employees and students would get first rights to any houses or apartments.

Some golfers opposed the course's closure.