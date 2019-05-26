University receives $10M gift from anonymous alumni couple

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio says a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumni couple is the largest single donation in the school's 177-year history.

Ohio Wesleyan says the gift will support the central Ohio university's plans to renew its residential campus, including construction of new senior student apartments. The gift also will go toward plans to renovate and restore Slocum Hall, a 121-year-old campus landmark.

The donation is part of $23.56 million in gifts and pledges to the university's Connect Today, Create Tomorrow campaign. The $200 million campaign that began in July 2014 will provide money for scholarships, faculty innovation, living and learning environments and real-world experiences.

The fundraising campaign is set to end in 2021 and already has received more than $196 million in pledges and contributions.