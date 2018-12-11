University proposes tougher hits for selling booze to minors

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming officials say the city of Laramie should increase the penalties leveled to businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that based on a point system, Laramie levels sanctions to businesses that are caught violating alcohol-related ordinances or state statutes.

Selling alcohol to a minor earns a business 25 points and a $250 fine.

If a business earns 75 points in a 12-month period, it faces temporary suspensions of its liquor license.

Laramie police conducts compliance checks twice a year on all license holders.

University of Wyoming Vice President for Student Affairs Sean Blackburn noted Monday that because those compliance checks constitute almost all alcohol sanctions, a business could fail every compliance check and not have its license suspended.

Blackburn suggested increasing the individual penalty for each of those violations to 50 points and a $500 fine.

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com