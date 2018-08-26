University plans memorial to slaves after remains discovered

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia has unveiled the design of a memorial for slaves and former slaves buried at the site of a campus building.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that beginning in late 2015, workers discovered more than 100 unmarked graves — likely those of slaves and former slaves. The discoveries were made during a construction and expansion project at the 1930s-era Baldwin Hall.

Baldwin Hall is in the area of what was once Athens' main cemetery before the Civil War.

School officials say construction of the memorial is expected to begin soon, and a dedication ceremony will be scheduled this fall.

Conceptual drawings show that it will feature an ascending, circular series of vertical members, an inscribed granite marker, a fountain and two benches.

