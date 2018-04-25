University of Wyoming gun ban to face court challenge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming officials and gun advocates are both looking to the courts to resolve a dispute over university policy that prohibits people carrying weapons on campus.

The issue came to a head during the state Republican Party convention last week when a GOP delegate who defied the weapons ban was issued a trespassing citation.

UW Police Chief Mike Samp issued a trespassing citation to Uinta County Republican delegate Lyle Williams last Friday during the party convention at the UW Conference Center in Laramie after Samp saw Williams openly carrying a firearm.

Williams tells the Laramie Boomerang that he wanted the citation because it allows him to challenge UW's policy in court.

UW President Laurie Nichols tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that UW is committed to upholding its weapons policy.