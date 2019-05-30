University of Virginia to offer early decision plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is starting a new early decision plan to offer high school students the chance to receive their admission decision in the first semester of their senior year.

The plan is designed for students who have decided by the fall that UVA is their top choice for college. The binding admission plan requires students who are admitted to accept the offer from UVA and cancel their applications to all other schools.

Under the plan, the application deadline is Oct. 15 and the notification date is Dec. 15.

UVA also offers an early action plan, with an application deadline of Nov. 1 and a notification date of Jan. 31. The regular decision plan has an application deadline of Jan. 1 and a notification date of April 1.