University of Kansas bike-sharing service off to big start

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas says its new bike-share service has seen a booming start. So much so that more bikes will be added to the fleet this fall.

KU's Center for Sustainability says in a new report that 12,000 rides totaling more than 5,000 miles (8,046 kilometers) have been taken by students and faculty since the April launch of VeoRide. The bike-share company was chosen from a pool of eight providers.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university paid nothing upfront for the new program. Instead, VeoRide gets paid through rider memberships and passes, eliminating the need for a student fee.

In April, the company distributed 180 bicycles throughout the KU campus. With the start of the upcoming fall semester, VeoRide plans to add 180 more bikes to its fleet.

