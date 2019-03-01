University of Illinois looks to build 2nd solar farm

SAVOY, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is looking to build a second solar farm on campus-owned land to help meet the university's clean-energy targets.

The News-Gazette reports the university has issued a request for proposals for a developer of the project. The solar array would be built on a 54-acre (22-hectare) farm field in Savoy, south of the Urbana-Champaign campus.

The university is seeking a private developer to design, build and operate the facility and sell the energy to the campus at a fixed rate.

It would be the university's second public-private partnership for a solar farm. The first one was built in 2015.

Proposals are due April 3 and construction could begin in October. It could be operational by June 2020.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com