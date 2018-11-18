University of Delaware to close Christiana Towers

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware is closing two large dorms several years ahead of schedule.

News outlets report the university announced recently that it is closing both Christiana Towers dorms at the end of this school year.

The nearly 50-years-old towers house about 1,300 students. The university had initially planned to close them at the end of the 2023-2014 school year and eventually plans on demolishing them.