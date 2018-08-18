University of Arizona official resigns, claims bias

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The director of the University of Arizona's arts programming arm has resigned while citing a culture of racism, discrimination and unfair compensation.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that UA Presents Director of Programming Candace Feldman's recent resignation follows her filing discrimination charges in May with state and federal civil rights agencies against the university.

An Aug. 10 letter Feldman sent to university President Robert Robbins identifies herself as a "woman of color," and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on July 31 said the U.S. Department of Justice will pursue an equal-pay claim on Feldman's behalf.

The letter also says Feldman was subjected to racist and bigoted comments by senior university employees.

University spokesman Chris Sigurdson told the Star that the university is reviewing the allegations and takes them seriously.