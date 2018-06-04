University of Alaska Regents approve 2019 budget

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Board of Regents last week approved the university's operating and capital budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

The budget includes $327 million in state unrestricted general funds, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

This year's state appropriation is a $10 million increase from last year's state funding,

This is the first budget increase for the university in four years, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen said.

"This is great news and reflects a vote of confidence in the university, in our plans and in our leadership for Alaskans and our state," he said.

The capital budget for fiscal year 2019 totals $5 million in unrestricted general funds.

This includes a $2 million appropriation from the Legislature and an additional $3 million the university expects from a separate deferred maintenance appropriation that was directed to the governor's office.

The capital budget and $40 million from the operating budget will work to address the university's nearly $1 billion deferred maintenance backlog, Regents said.

Johnsen also updated the board on Strategic Pathways, the president's plan to streamline university operations amid continual budget cuts over the past four years.

This included an update on the new Alaska College of Education based out of Juneau. Executive Dean Steve Atwater will begin his position as head of the college on July 1. The University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Anchorage are hiring directors to lead their respective education programs.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com