UW teaching hospital plan passes Washington House

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Legislators in the state House have approved a plan for a new University of Washington teaching hospital, a prominent part Gov. Jay Inslee's plans to address the state's mental health crisis.

Representatives approved the plan unanimously Wednesday, sending it to the Senate.

Under the plan, the University's School of Medicine would draw up plans to build a hospital focused on behavioral health — which incorporates both mental health and substance abuse treatment — with capacity for up to 150 patients.

Advocates have identified a deficit of trained health care providers as a contributing factor in the state's mental health crisis, which saw one of the state's two psychiatric funding lose its federal certification and funding federal funding in 2018 after failing health and safety inspections.