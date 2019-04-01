UW Board of Trustees approves new degree programs

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will offer three new bachelor's degree programs starting this fall.

The UW Board of Trustees this past week approved new bachelor's degrees in general studies; elementary and special education; and art education.

Provost Kate Miller says the new programs will address workforce needs of the state and region.

Miller says the new Bachelor of General Studies provides a high-quality and flexible degree option for nontraditional and transfer students, while the elementary/special education and art education degrees will help fill critical needs for public school teachers.

In another academic matter, the trustees approved elimination of the Department of Geography but retained the Bachelor of Science degree in geography. Oversight of that degree will move to the Department of Geology and Geophysics, at least temporarily.