US AG Sessions hears from panels on school safety

PEARCY, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says no single solution is appropriate for addressing school shootings.

Sessions' remarks came Wednesday before he heard two panels at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, Arkansas, discuss school safety. Sessions was joined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman and local and federal officials who heard from law enforcement officials, school officials, teachers, administrators and parents.

Panelists expressed concerns about spotting warning signs on social media. They say school safety programs already implemented include employing school resource officers, increasing counseling services and arming non-instructional staff.

Earlier in Little Rock, Sessions addressed a room of law enforcement officials about violent crime. He stressed the need for mandatory sentence minimums and spoke in broad and general terms about his desire to reduce violent crime nationwide.