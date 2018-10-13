UNC to start Fortin at QB, gets waiver for Carney to play

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina started true freshman Cade Fortin at quarterback against Virginia Tech on Saturday while defensive lineman Malik Carney will play after receiving a waiver to pause his suspension for selling team-issued shoes.

UNC had started junior Nathan Elliott for the first four games, though the Tar Heels have been hindered by inconsistency at the position. Chazz Surratt, the No. 2 quarterback, is set to have season-ending wrist surgery on Wednesday.

Carney faced a multi-game suspension for the secondary violation tied to the shoe sales. But the school announced Saturday that the NCAA had approved its request to stagger the final game of Carney's suspension for "health and safety reasons" because fellow defensive linemen Jalen Dalton and Tyrone Hopper were unavailable against the Hokies.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25