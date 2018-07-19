UNC: School reports secondary NCAA violations in football





North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora answers a question during a news conference at the NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has reported secondary violations to the NCAA within the football program involving multiple players.

In a statement Wednesday night, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham says the NCAA has deemed the violations to be secondary in severity and that the school has "taken appropriate disciplinary action." The statement didn't specify the nature of that action or the violations.

Team spokesman Bobby Hundley said the violations involve multiple players, but wouldn't specify a number. When asked about possible suspensions, Hundley said "specifics have not been finalized" and didn't elaborate further.

WRAL TV in Raleigh first reported that the school has self-reported the violations to the NCAA, citing anonymous sources.

