UK expands program to treat new moms for addiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky is expanding a program to treat female addicts who have recently given birth.

A statement from the school says the Beyond Birth Comprehensive Recovery Clinic is moving to a facility on the Eastern State Hospital campus in Lexington. Officials say the move to a larger facility will increase access to comprehensive, evidence-based care through a partnership between UK, UK College of Nursing, UK HealthCare and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The program offers medical treatment for addition and mental health, educational groups, individual counseling, group counseling and peer support.

The school says the Beyond Birth program has helped more than 150 mothers since it began in 2014.