UConn to rejoin Big East, board vote makes it official

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn is heading back to the Big East

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to accept an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference.

The teams are expected to begin play in the conference at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

The move is designed energize the school's fan base by renewing some old rivalries. It also means an end to costly road trips to states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Florida for conference games.

The Huskies were a charter member of the Big East conference. They remained in what would become the American Athletic Conference when seven Catholic schools broke away in 2013, taking the Big East name with them.

The school has not said what it plans to do with its football program, a sport not offered by the Big East.

