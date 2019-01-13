U. of Michigan architecture class puts students on the road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An architecture class at the University of Michigan is putting students on the road to explore buildings around the state and beyond.

The school says this is the first semester for "On Site: Architecture in a Mobile Classroom ," which is taught by professors Anca Trandafirescu and Claire Zimmerman. They've toured the school's Ann Arbor campus; Detroit; the Cranbrook education community in suburban Detroit; and Columbus, Indiana, which is known for its modern architecture.

Zimmerman says they "wanted to create a class that lets students interact with the buildings while also figuring out why they were built the way they were."

Classes revolve around topics or types of buildings, such as sustainability or churches. The course is supported by the school's Third Century Initiative .