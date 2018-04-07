Tuition will rise 3.5 percent at New Mexico State University

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Tuition will rise 3.5 percent next year for students at New Mexico State University.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the hike approved Friday by the Board of Regents came a week after regents said they didn't want to increase tuition as a means to get the university out of its financial struggles.

The annual cost to attend NMSU is now $7,122, for in-state, full-time undergraduate students.

With the approved increase, the cost will be $7,371 next school year.

The increase is expected to bring in $2.67 million after taking into account an expected decrease in enrollment.

Many of the university's financial woes stem from its inability to enroll and retain students.

This year's enrollment is about 14,500 students, down 3,500 students from its height in 2009.

