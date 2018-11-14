Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 71, Scottsboro 37
Appalachian 64, Southeastern 57
Baker 61, Murphy 45
Brewer 58, Boaz 51
Central-Tuscaloosa 71, Greene County 48
Decatur 55, Priceville 43
Decatur Heritage 89, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 39
Gulf Shores 52, Citronelle 42
Holt 52, Brookwood 27
Holy Spirit 80, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 59
Jacksonville Christian 78, Alabama School for the Deaf 49
James Clemens 52, Columbia 51
Valley Head 88, Georgia School for the Deaf, Ga. 43
West Limestone 75, Clements 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 45, J.F. Shields 37
Appalachian 74, Southeastern 24
Asbury 53, Douglas 45
Baker 57, Murphy 25
Brewer 48, Boaz 18
Brookwood 49, Holt 44
Carver-Birmingham 69, Woodlawn 43
Cullman 79, Hanceville 56
Daphne 33, Theodore 23
Davidson 40, Faith Academy 37
Dothan 63, Smiths Station 47
Eufaula 84, Quitman County, Ga. 38
Fayetteville 38, Victory Chr. 21
Grissom 48, Bob Jones 26
Hatton 56, East Lawrence 23
Hoover 67, McAdory 39
Jackson 60, B.C. Rain 31
Jacksonville Christian 54, Alabama School for the Deaf 27
James Clemens 54, Columbia 17
Jeff Davis 40, Wetumpka 32
Locust Fork 58, Hayden 40
Madison County 66, Buckhorn 58
McIntosh 46, Monroe County 34
Mountain Brook 59, Prattville Christian Academy 33
Oak Mountain 60, Homewood 51
Priceville 63, Decatur 32
Sacred Heart 65, Gaston 7
Scottsboro 50, Albertville 48
Shades Valley 61, Jackson Olin 46
Sparkman 67, Mae Jemison 64
St. Paul's 32, Mary Montgomery 27
Thompson 55, Montevallo 22
Tuscaloosa County 58, Northridge 17
West Limestone 64, Clements 42
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 50, Holy Spirit 12
