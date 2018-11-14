Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baton Rouge Catholic 60, Chalmette 47
Bell City 66, Singer 37
Dunham 78, Lusher Charter 60
Elizabeth 48, Castor 42
Hahnville 69, G.W. Carver 49
Holden 65, Maurepas 31
Lake Charles College Prep 82, Beau Chene 68
McMain 58, B.T. Washington 57
Midland 58, Glenmora 51, OT
New Orleans Military & Maritime 61, Belle Chasse 47
Phoenix 62, Family Christian Academy 43
Terrebonne 65, South Terrebonne 46
Union Parish 51, Gibsland-Coleman 35
Zwolle 60, Simsboro 59, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 51, St. Amant 47
Archbishop Hannan 40, De La Salle 32
Ascension Episcopal 43, Covenant Christian Academy 17
Basile 48, Vinton 45
Benton 77, Haughton 62
Block 59, Delta Charter 52
Bossier 47, Southwood 46
Brusly 58, White Castle 57
Cabrini 57, McDonogh #35 49
Calvin 47, Georgetown 43
Castor 51, Elizabeth 41
DeQuincy 29, South Cameron 25
East Beauregard 54, Jennings 32
Family Christian Academy 48, Phoenix 8
Forest 60, Downsville 23
Hathaway 75, Hackberry 37
LaGrange 42, Northwest 34
Lake Arthur 76, Delcambre 23
Midland 42, Glenmora 39
Neville 48, Delhi 44
North Central 52, Mamou 14
Oak Hill 39, Lena Northwood 31
Plainview 71, Hornbeck 47
Saline 42, Negreet 41
Salmen 61, Ursuline Academy 42
Singer 38, Bell City 23
South Lafourche 48, Thibodaux 36
Tensas 52, Ferriday 47
Union Parish 53, Gibsland-Coleman 25
West Ouachita 55, Sterlington 48
Zwolle 57, Simsboro 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pickering vs. Peabody, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/