Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asbury 48, New Hope 13
Athens Bible 40, Heritage Christian 10
Boaz 59, Guntersville 41
Coosa Christian 38, Oxford 35
Cullman 65, Arab 46
Daleville 43, Wicksburg 19
Elkmont 68, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35
Fairhope 54, Alma Bryant 45
Gadsden 62, Paul Bryant 14
Huntsville 48, Bob Jones 39
Madison Academy 48, Columbia 24
Oak Mountain 59, Clay-Chalkville 38
Pell City 69, Mortimer Jordan 49
Samson 32, Houston Academy 24
Tabernacle Christian School 54, Cornerstone Christian 15
Wenonah 73, Demopolis 20
Whitesburg Christian 30, Saint Bernard Prep 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
