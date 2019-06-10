Trustees name advisers for Ole Miss chancellor search

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — College Board trustees are naming 39 people to advise their search for a new University of Mississippi chancellor.

The board on Friday announced the advisory committee. Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education Charles Hussey and Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will co-chair the group.

Members include former Mississippi National Guard commanding general Leon Collins, Ergon refining company leader Robert Lampton, pianist Bruce Levingston, student body President Barron Mayfield, Provost Noel Wilkin and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. LouAnn Woodward.

The advisory committee first meets Friday in Oxford.

Trustee Ford Dye of Oxford leads the search.

Jeffrey Vitter resigned the chancellor's post following less than three years in the top job.

Trustee President Hal Parker has said the board wants to hire a new leader by year's end.