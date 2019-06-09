Tornado rebuilding new fulltime job at Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Tornado rebuilding is now a fulltime job at Louisiana Tech.

The school announced recently that it had put Adam McGuirt in charge of supervising recovery from an April 25 tornado. McGuirt previously served as Louisiana Tech's associate athletics director for internal operations.

In his new role as director of disaster recovery and strategic initiatives, he'll oversee damage assessment and campus rebuilding.

The storm totaled the baseball and softball complexes, extensively damaged the soccer, tennis, and track-and-field complexes, and caused other significant damage to campus and to the city of Ruston. Insurance will pay much of the repair cost. The rest will come from state, national, and private funds.