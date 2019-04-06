Top lawyer latest to probe death of teen trapped in minivan
Dan Sewell, Associated Press
Published
File-This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Ron Plush, father of Kyle, and his sister-in-law Jody, left, listening to comments from Mayor John Cranley during City Council's law and public safety committee on the response to the death of Seven Hills student Kyle Plush. A prominent civil rights attorney is the latest to seek answers into what happened a year ago when the Cincinnati teenager became trapped in his family’s minivan near his school and died after making two heartrending appeals to 911 for rescue. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) less
File-This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Ron Plush, father of Kyle, and his sister-in-law Jody, left, listening to comments from Mayor John Cranley during City Council's law and public safety committee on the ... more
Photo: Kareem Elgazzar, AP
Photo: Kareem Elgazzar, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
File-This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Ron Plush, father of Kyle, and his sister-in-law Jody, left, listening to comments from Mayor John Cranley during City Council's law and public safety committee on the response to the death of Seven Hills student Kyle Plush. A prominent civil rights attorney is the latest to seek answers into what happened a year ago when the Cincinnati teenager became trapped in his family’s minivan near his school and died after making two heartrending appeals to 911 for rescue. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) less
File-This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Ron Plush, father of Kyle, and his sister-in-law Jody, left, listening to comments from Mayor John Cranley during City Council's law and public safety committee on the ... more
Photo: Kareem Elgazzar, AP
CINCINNATI (AP) — A prominent civil rights attorney is the latest to seek answers into what happened a year ago when a Cincinnati teen became trapped in his family's minivan near his school and died after making two heartrending 911 appeals.
Al Gerhardstein (GEHR'-hard-styn) has recently requested city and police records about the failed response April 10, 2018, to Kyle Plush's calls . The 16-year-old student's chest was being compressed after he was apparently pinned by a foldaway rear seat.
His death led to multiple probes, and to changes in the city's 911 system, training and police procedures.
But the youth's parents have expressed dissatisfaction .
Gerhardstein is a veteran of litigation with city and police who represented the lead plaintiff in the landmark U.S. case legalizing gay marriage.