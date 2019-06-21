Too rosy? Experts question Warren's wealth tax figures

FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The ambitious scope of Warren’s push to rethink everything from health care to technology and education has energized her presidential campaign _ and spurred questions about how she would deliver on her promises. less FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The ambitious scope of ... more Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Too rosy? Experts question Warren's wealth tax figures 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ambitious scope of Elizabeth Warren's push to rethink how America tackles issues such as health care, technology and education has energized her Democratic presidential campaign — and spurred questions about how she would deliver on her promises.

At the heart of Warren's policy proposals is a 2% fee on fortunes greater than $50 million. She projects that would raise enough money to pay for a universal child care plan, free tuition at public colleges and universities, and student loan debt forgiveness.

But interviews with a dozen economists and tax experts from across the political spectrum point to divisions about how much money a wealth tax would raise. Some who laud the principles behind the wealth tax questioned whether the IRS could collect it as effectively as the campaign projects.