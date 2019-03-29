The Latest: Wyoming teacher who reported hate speech fired

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on disparaging flyers at a Cheyenne junior high school (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

A substitute teacher who co-sponsored the Gay Straight Alliance club at a junior high in Cheyenne says she was fired shortly after news broke that racist and anti-gay flyers had been posted and distributed at the school.

Kaycee Cook tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that McCormick Junior High Principal Jeff Conine sent her an email Wednesday saying she was no longer welcome as a guest or a substitute teacher at the school. Cook says she thinks Conine took action after she called members of a local LGBTQ advocacy group to tell them about the flyers.

Conine said Thursday he wasn't prepared to make a statement about the email.

He says the source of the flyers is under investigation and he can't detail what the repercussions would be for those responsible until they are found.

About 50 McCormick students showed up to class Thursday with "love is love" signs and rainbow flags, and then marched peacefully around a school field.

___

9:50 a.m.

Officials are investigating who is behind flyers disparaging of gays and blacks that were found at a Cheyenne junior high school.

In addition to the flyers Wednesday at McCormick Junior High School, a teacher at the school reports that members of the school's Gay Straight Alliance students have been bullied recently.

Principal Jeff Conine told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the source of the flyers was under investigation and he couldn't say what the repercussions would be for those responsible until they were found.

Conine said he believes this was an isolated incident.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com