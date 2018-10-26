The Latest: San Diego university closed by threat reopens

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a threat that closed Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego (all times local):

6 p.m.

A San Diego university is reopening after an unspecified threat caused a daylong shutdown.

Point Loma Nazarene University cancelled all classes Thursday morning for its 4,500 students after it said the FBI had learned of a potential threat to the school involving "non-specific comments" made online.

The school announced at 5:30 p.m. that its main campus was reopening immediately. Three satellite campuses in San Diego and Bakersfield will reopen on Friday.

Students tell KSWB-TV that they received text messages about the threat during class. Students living on campus were encouraged to go to their dorms, although undergraduates were free to leave campus.

Kaiya Nelson says some decided to use the day off to go surfing.

Officials told the TV station they don't think the threat was related to mailed pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats in recent days.

___

4:26 p.m.

Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego has canceled classes because of an unspecified potential threat.

The school said the FBI learned early Thursday of a possible threat involving what it described as "non-specific comments" about the school. Investigators determined there was no active shooter threat.

The 4,500-student school cancelled classes for the day and has not said when they will resume.

School spokeswoman Jill Monroe says morning classes were interrupted when the cancellation was announced.

Non-supervisory staff was dismissed for the day. Students at the private liberal arts school were encouraged to stay in their dorms.