The Latest: Gunman killed himself after shot by police

Items are left at a memorial at Mercy Hospital, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Chicago, the day after a shooting at the hospital. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shootings at a Chicago hospital (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Police say the man who killed three people at a Chicago hospital fired his handgun at least 30 times before he fatally shot himself after being shot by police.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman, Juan Lopez, spotted police and ran inside Mercy Hospital after he fatally shot his ex-fiancée, Dr. Tamara O'Neal, in the parking lot.

Once inside the hospital, Lopez shot pharmacy resident Dayna Less as she exited an elevator. Lopez then exchanged gunfire with police and killed Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Guglielmi says Lopez was shot in the chest, but then shot himself with the Glock semi-automatic handgun he was carrying.

Guglielmi says Lopez was carrying one gun that he'd reloaded to continue firing. Guglielmi says Lopez fired his gun at least 30 times.

2:10 p.m.

Workers at the Chicago hospital where a gunman fatally shot his ex-fiancée and two others had gone through their first active-shooter drill only a few weeks ago.

Michael Davenport is the chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital. He says the drill almost certainly helped save lives Monday when the gunman opened fire inside the hospital .

Police say Dr. Tamara O'Neal was killed outside the hospital by her ex-fiance, who also fatally shot a responding police officer and a pharmacy resident inside the hospital. The gunman also was killed.

Davenport says trainers told hospital staff members to remember the mantra: "Run, hide, fight." They also were told to call 911 as soon as they could safely place a call.

Davenport says nothing compares to a real-world situation. But he says the training helped employees know what to do.

He says the hospital would analyze workers' responses to learn what worked well and what didn't.

1:10 p.m.

Two funds are being established in honor of the emergency room physician who was fatally shot outside a Chicago hospital, including one focused on gun violence and domestic abuse.

Police say Dr. Tamara O'Neal was fatally shot Monday outside Mercy Hospital by her ex-fiance. The gunman also fatally shot a responding police officer and a pharmacy resident inside the hospital.

Organizers say a fund has been established to help pay for funeral expenses for O'Neal. The other will support research aimed at stopping gun violence and domestic violence.

Dr. Megan Ranney is chief research officer for the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine. She says the funds were set up after receiving permission from O'Neal's family.

Ranney is an emergency physician at Brown University. She says she and her colleagues are mourning O'Neal but taking action so "more people don't have to die as she did."

11:50 a.m.

A man who fatally shot his ex-fiancée and two other people at a Chicago hospital had been kicked out of the city's fire department academy four years ago after threatening a female cadet.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said Tuesday that officials learned of the threats and told Juan Lopez he'd be disciplined. Lopez was fired after he went AWOL.

Police say Lopez fatally shot Dr. Tamara O'Neal outside Mercy Hospital on Monday. Police say O'Neal had recently called off their engagement and Lopez confronted her about returning the engagement ring.

Lopez also fatally shot a responding police officer and a pharmacy worker inside the hospital. Lopez also died in the shooting.

Merritt didn't have any details of the past threats. But they were made the same year a woman sought an order of protection against him because he was incessantly texting her. Police say they have not determined if the woman was granted an order of protection.

11:25 a.m.

Colleagues say the emergency room physician who was fatally shot by her ex-fiance outside a Chicago hospital raised money for disadvantaged children and reserved Sundays for church.

Dr. Tamara O'Neal was killed Monday outside Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side. Investigators say she had recently broken off her engagement to the gunman, Juan Lopez, who also killed a police officer and pharmacy worker.

Dr. Patrick O'Connor is the director of the hospital's emergency department. He says the 38-year-old O'Neal led her church choir and was "dedicated to caring for her community."

O'Connor choked up and tried to compose himself as he spoke about O'Neal during a news conference following the shooting.

He says she the one thing she wanted was "to be able to go to church on Sunday." He added: "We'll make sure you go to church on Sunday."

10:10 a.m.

Police say a woman sought a protection order four years ago against the man who fatally shot a doctor, a police officer and another worker at a Chicago hospital.

Investigators say the suspected gunman, 32-year-old Juan Lopez, also died following the shooting Monday at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, but it's unclear if he shot himself or was fatally shot by police.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says a woman complained in 2014 that Lopez was incessantly texting her and refused to stop. Guglielmi says the woman sought an order of protection from a judge, but it's unclear whether she was granted such an order. Lopez was not criminally charged.

Guglielmi also says Lopez had a permit to possess a concealed firearm, but it's unclear if officials knew about the 2014 complaint when the permit was granted. He says Lopez had legally purchased four guns in the last five years.

Guglielmi says Lopez and the doctor he killed, Tamara O'Neal, had been in a relationship.

7:25 a.m.

Chicago police have identified the gunman who killed three people at a hospital as 32-year-old Juan Lopez.

Lopez also died. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it's unclear whether Lopez killed himself or was fatally shot by officers Monday at Mercy Hospital. He says it was a "disturbing crime scene."

The victims were Dr. Tamara O'Neal, pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and O'Neal, who knew each other.

Guglielmi says Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."

12:52 a.m.

An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.

Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.

The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.