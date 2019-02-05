The Latest: Med school apologizes for racist yearbook photo

In this Feb. 2, 2019, photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, accompanied by his wife, Pam, speaks during a news conference in the governor's mansion in Richmond, Va. Photo: Steve Helber, AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the fallout from a racist photo that appeared on the 1984 medical school yearbook page of Virginia's governor (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The president of a medical school in Virginia has apologized for the pain inflicted on African Americans by a racist photo that appeared on a yearbook page belonging to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Dr. Richard V. Homan told reporters Tuesday that Eastern Virginia Medical School takes full responsibility for the image and others that appeared in the 1984 publication.

A photo on Northam's yearbook profile shows a man in blackface standing next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. At least two other photos in the yearbook show people in blackface.

Northam has denied he's in the photo or that he submitted it for publication. Homan said an independent investigation will try to get to the bottom of how the images got there and will review all yearbooks.

___

3:20 p.m.

A Republican Virginia lawmaker has offered support for Gov. Ralph Northam amid fallout over a racist photo on the governor's 1984 medical school yearbook page.

The statement Tuesday by state Sen. Richard Stuart appears to be the first public comments by a Republican lawmaker supporting Northam since the scandal erupted.

The photo of two people in racist party costumes surfaced Friday and set off a barrage of calls for Northam's resignation from Democrats and Republicans.

Stuart said he's heartbroken about the pain caused by the photo, but that Northam should have the opportunity to clear his name. Stuart also said a poor choice 34 years ago "should not outweigh a selfless service to people from every walk of life."

He said Northam is his friend and he knows the governor will do what's right.

___

2:15 p.m.

Despite pressure to resign, Virginia's governor is showing signs of trying to move forward with public business by offering condolences to a fallen state trooper.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement Tuesday paying tribute to State Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed in the line of duty this week.

The most-awaited statement from Northam is whether he will resign over a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. The photo became public Friday.

Northam has been huddling privately with advisers to figure out his course amid mounting calls to resign.

Northam's condolence message was met on Twitter with a mixture of sympathy for the fallen officer and calls for the governor to step down.

___

2 p.m.

Eastern Virginia Medical School alumni say a racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam's 1984 yearbook page is likely to have gone unnoticed after it was first published.

Several say students were too busy in the intense program to pay much attention.

Dr. John "Rob" Marsh was Northam's roommate for two years before graduating in 1983.

Marsh says the yearbook was put out after graduation, when he and Northam both rushed off to the military. Others were beginning their medical residencies.

The photo depicts someone in blackface standing next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

Northam says it's not him in the photo, but there have been a barrage of calls for the 59-year-old Democrat's resignation.

___

8:15 a.m.

Amid the political upheaval over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page featuring a racist photograph, a woman who accused the state's lieutenant governor of sexual assault is consulting with a law firm.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax strongly denied the allegations Monday. They were initially circulated on a conservative website.

A person close to the legal team who's not authorized to speak publicly says the woman accusing Fairfax has retained Washington law firm Katz Marshall & Banks and is consulting about next steps. The person insisted on anonymity.

A firm founding partner, Debra Katz, represented Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago when they were teenagers. He denied the allegation and was confirmed to the court.

The Associated Press is not reporting the Fairfax allegation because the organization hasn't confirmed it.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Pace contributed from Washington.